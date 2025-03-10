Nvidia: Not Yet A Buy, Here's What To Wait For

Hunting Alpha
5.98K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • I am bullish on Nvidia Corporation's growth prospects due to healthy RPO growth, a 3.2% growth increment from Stargate demand, and encouraging growth signals from a key supplier.
  • Gross margins are guided to dip almost 300bps in Q1 FY26, but I believe there are reasons to trust management's assurances that it would rebound back toward the mid-70s later.
  • TSMC's avoidance of hefty tariffs benefits NVDA, but rising receivable days and tariff risks remain key concerns to watch as it spell a deterioration in FCF margins.
  • NVDA's valuations are attractive and close to 4-yr trough lows at below 30.0x 1-yr forward P/E.
  • But the technical charts suggest it may be better to wait a bit longer for a buy signal near monthly support, which is still a 13% price drop away.

happy kid in glasses pointing with finger at white board with charts and graphs

LightFieldStudios/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has undergone a sharp correction since my last coverage of the stock:

I did not rate it a “Sell” because the stock is still a long-term buy in my view. But I am

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha
5.98K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News