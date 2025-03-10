Is It Time For Elon Musk And Tesla To Part Ways? (Downgrade To 'Hold')
Summary
- When I previously rated Tesla, Inc. as a “Buy,” I understood and accepted issues relating to near-term business challenges and CEO Elon Musk’s bold personality.
- Musk-related controversy, however, quickly progressed from risk factor to dominant reality.
- Anti-Musk sentiment is driving sales below what we’d expect from the economy and competition, and it’s making investors less willing to focus on TSLA’s bright autonomy-based future.
- But I can envision a possible Tesla-Musk split. Musk doesn’t own enough TSLA to overpower the Board if it decides to move on from him.
- The latter possibility stops me from saying “Sell.” So my new stance, meant to signify relative stock performance, is a neutral “Hold”.
