Traton SE (TRATF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to TRATON'S Annual Results Conference 2025. My name is Ursula Querette, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at TRATON. I am joined here today by CEO, Christian Levin; and Dr. Michael Jackstein, our CHRO.

The film you've just seen provided various examples of how our brands contributed to the Group's success throughout the year 2024. In today's presentation, we will focus a bit more on what drove our performance in the fourth quarter and how we are looking into 2025. Christian will start with the Q4 highlights and our view on the current demand situation. Michael will then guide you through the financials in more detail, and both will conclude the presentation with our outlook for 2025. As always, the presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, where we welcome questions from financial analysts, investors and media representatives.

To handle potential media questions, during the Q&A session, Camilla Dewoon, our Head of Corporate Relations, is also present. A recorded version of the webcast will be made available on our Investor Relations website as soon as possible after the event. You can also find our 2024 Annual Report, which we published this morning, and the slides to the event on our IR website. Before we start, let me remind you of the disclaimer with respect to forward-looking statements on Page 3 of