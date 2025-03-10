Stocks cratered one day after the 16th anniversary of the 2009 bear-market bottom. Investors fled the Magnificent Seven stocks, many of which were down 20% from their respective all-time highs. Many equities, including Walmart (
USMV: Investors Flock To Quality, But USMV Is No Bargain
Summary
- Stocks, including resilient names like Walmart and Costco, fell sharply, pushing investors towards low-volatility options like the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF.
- USMV has outperformed the S&P 500 since the VIX spike, offering lower volatility and risk reduction, but its valuation is now high.
- USMV's P/E ratio has risen to 24.8x, making it expensive; however, it remains a strong performer with solid technical support and resistance levels.
- Despite its high valuation, USMV's price momentum and favorable seasonal trends suggest potential for gains, especially after a market correction.
