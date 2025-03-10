Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Management presents at Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2025 (Transcript)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2025 March 10, 2025 11:20 AM ET

Alisha Alaimo - President of North America

Marc Goodman - Leerink Partners

Thank you very much for joining us for the next session at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Marc Goodman, one of the biopharma analyst, and we're lucky to have Biogen with us here, Alisha Alaimo, who is the President of North America. Thank you very much for joining us.

Thank you, Marc.

So I think we'll go through the products and just kind of block them off, I think, just -- and I thought we'd start with SKYCLARYS. So, let's just kind of jump right into it. I mean, in the United States, back in the first quarter of '24, we learned there are about 1,100 patients on the drug, and you did about $73 million of sales and some of those patients were not paying patients. And yet it seems like since then, it doesn't feel like the revenue has changed much, $76 million, then it did an $82 million, you did a $71 million, it's jumping all around. Help us what's going on behind the scenes because sometimes revenues don't help everything, what's going on? So maybe we can start with SKYCLARYS?

Well, thank you, and thank you for having me here today, and thank you for everyone who decided to come to the room to watch this fireside chat. I really appreciate it. I think SKYCLARYS has been a very interesting journey to learn about. And you learn real quick that every rare disease is different from the other one. And even though we have excellent rare disease capabilities, the SKYCLARYS or Friedreich's ataxia patient population is quite different. So in the