Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) Leerink 2025 Global Biopharma Conference (Transcript)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Leerink 2025 Global Biopharma Conference March 10, 2025 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Leonard - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mani Foroohar - Leerink Partners

Mani Foroohar

Great. And welcome back to the next session of the 2025 Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. It took me a moment. I am Mani Foroohar, Senior Analyst Genetic Medicines. I'm very fortunate to welcoming John Leonard, CEO of Intellia Therapeutics.

Welcome to my adopted hometown, John.

John Leonard

Good to see you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mani Foroohar

Good to see you too. I want to dive right into some of the competitive questions and dynamics around key pipeline assets. Let's start with TTR, which I recognize is not the next data set for you.

John Leonard

That’s right.

Mani Foroohar

But is where a lot of commercial and competitive focus is right now. Let's talk a little bit about what we know in terms of the depth of TTR reduction and durability that you guys have achieved. And then, we'll talk about comparisons of clinical trials between yourself and the chronically dose silencers, which are kind of the closest competitor mechanistically to what you do?

John Leonard

Well, we have presented now Phase 1 in the extension of Phase 1 data for TTR both in polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy. And what we've shown is essentially without fail at the Phase 3 dose, literally every single patient responds and responds in a really profound way. And I think there's a couple of things to look at. It's the rate of the decline, the depth that's achieved, and then durability.

These patients reach their nadir within 28 days. That's important, and you can tell that when you look across programs, which I guess we'll talk about here in a minute. But what you're seeing