American Tower Corporation (AMT) 33rd Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) 33rd Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference March 10, 2025 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Rod Smith - EVP, CFO, and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank

Matthew Niknam

All right. Everybody can go ahead and please take their seats. We're going to go ahead and get started with our next session of the day. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Matt Niknam, Communications Infrastructure analyst here at Deutsche Bank. I'm very pleased to welcome back American Tower CFO, Rod Smith. Rod, welcome back.

Rod Smith

Yes. Thank you, Matt. Great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matthew Niknam

Great to have you. There's always a lot to talk about American Tower. Maybe just to start, you recently reported fourth quarter results, you gave an initial outlook '25. Maybe if you can share some of the key highlights from the outlook and the top priorities for AMT.

Rod Smith

Yes, that sounds great. So thank you, everyone, for joining. We did hold our earnings call a couple of weeks ago, and we announced the outlook for this year. I'm sure you've all seen it. That outlook was largely in-line with kind of the way we prepositioned it. So we were certainly happy with that. The highlights are we had the AFFO per share growth off of the adjusted prior year, excluding India, in the mid-4s or so.

We also provided an algorithm that kind of highlights what the overall growth components are and the interesting thing there is it shows the core business performing in the upper single-digit range for AFFO per share growth. That is before you account for FX and interest rate headwinds. So -- and that area there of high single digits, I think we were at 8.5%. It's been