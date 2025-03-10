Myomo, Inc. (MYO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tirth Patel - Alliance Advisors, Investor Relations

Paul Gudonis - Chief Executive Officer

Dave Henry - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chase Knickerbocker - Craig-Hallum

Scott Henry - AGP

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Sean Lee - H.C. Wainwright

Edward Woo - Ascendiant Capital

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tirth Patel. Please go ahead.

Tirth Patel

This is Tirth Patel with Alliance Advisors IR. Welcome to the Myomo fourth quarter and full-year 2024 conference call. With me on today's call are Myomo's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Gudonis; and Chief Financial Officer, Dave Henry.

