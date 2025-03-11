System1, Inc. (SST) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kyle Ostgaard - VP of Finance

Michael Blend - Co-Founder and CEO

Tridivesh Kidambi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tom Forte - Maxim Group

Dan Kurnos - Benchmark

Kyle Ostgaard

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for System1. Joining me today to discuss System1's business and financial results are our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Blend; and our Chief Financial Officer, Tridivesh Kidambi. A recording of this conference call will be available on our Investor Relations website shortly after this call has ended.

I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the call, we will make certain forward-looking statements. This includes statements relating to the operating performance of our business, future financial results and guidance, strategy, long-term growth and overall future prospects. We may also make statements regarding regulatory or compliance matters. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during this call.

In particular, those described in our risk factors included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2024 filed on March 10, as well as the current uncertainty and unpredictability in our business, the markets and the global economy generally. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on management's assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and System1 disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Our discussion today will include non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross profit. These non-GAAP measures should be considered