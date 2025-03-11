StandardAero, Inc. (SARO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Alex Trapp - Chief Strategy Officer
Russell Ford - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Dan Satterfield - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Seth Seifman - JPMorgan
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Ken Herbert - RBC Capital
Gavin Parsons - UBS
Greg Dahlberg - Wolfe Research
Krista Friesen - CIBC
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to StandardAero's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the call over to Alex Trapp, Chief Strategy Officer. Please proceed.
Alex Trapp
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the StandardAero's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Call. I'm joined today by Russell Ford, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Kim Ernzen, our Chief Operating Officer; and Dan Satterfield, our Chief Financial Officer.
Alongside today's call, you can find our earnings release as well as the accompanying presentation on our website at ir.standardaero.com. An audio replay of this call will also be made available, which you can access on our website or by phone. The phone number for the audio replay is included in the press release announcing this call.
Before we begin, as always, I would like to remind everyone that today's earnings release and statements made during this call include forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. Such risks and uncertainties include the factors set forth in the earnings release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Risk Factors section of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. We
- Read more current SARO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts