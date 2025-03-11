Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Sonnek - Investor Relations, ICR

Stephen Barnard - Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Giles - Chief Financial Officer

John Pawlowski - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Klieve - Lake Street Capital Markets

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Mission Produce Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please also note today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Jeff Sonnek, Investor Relations at ICR. Thank you, Jeff. You may begin.

Jeff Sonnek

Thank you and good afternoon. Today's presentation will be hosted by Steve Barnard, Chief Executive Officer; and Bryan Giles, Chief Financial Officer. The company's President and Chief Operating Officer, John Pawlowski is also on today's call for participation during the Q&A session.

The comments during today's call and the accompanying presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the company's filings with the SEC.

We'll also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures today. Please refer to the tables included in the earnings release, which can be found on our Investor Relations website, investors.missionproduce.com. For