Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jodi Sievers

Thank you, Carmen. Good afternoon and welcome to Coherus BioSciences fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Denny Lanfear, Chief Executive Officer of Coherus; Bryan McMichael, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Reider, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Rosh Dias, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Theresa LaVallee, Chief Development Officer; and Sameer Goregaoker, Senior Vice President of Immuno-Oncology Marketing.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus' current expectations about future events. These statements include, but are not limited to, the following. Projections about future revenues, headcount reduction, statements about our ability to satisfy the closing conditions of the UDENYCA divestiture, statements about the use of proceeds from the UDENYCA divestiture, and our projected cash, future cash and cash runway, and statements about future clinical development progress. All of these forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control and could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to