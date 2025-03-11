This article is first in a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Saudi Arabia Sovereign Wealth Fund’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. Public Investment Fund (PIF) is the sovereign wealth
Tracking Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund's 13F Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
Summary
- Saudi Arabia's PIF increased its 13F portfolio value slightly to $26.77B, focusing on 26 significant stakes, with Lucid Group being the largest.
- Major stake increases include Lucid Group, Salesforce, Amazon, PayPal, and Adobe, while notable disposals include Walmart.
- Key holdings like Uber, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, and Arm Holdings were kept steady.
- Minor adjustments were made to positions in Microsoft, Visa, and Alphabet.
