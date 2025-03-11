Shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing 30% as consumer discretionary spending has softened. Investors did get a bit of relief on Monday when the company reported solid Q2 results, sending the
Vail Resorts: Q2 Results Better Than Feared
Summary
- Vail Resorts' stock has dropped 30% over the past year, but Q2 results showed a 4% after-hours increase due to solid earnings.
- Despite macroeconomic headwinds, Vail's focus on annual passes provides stable revenue; Q2 saw a 6% revenue rise and 8% EBITDA growth.
- Vail cut earnings guidance slightly due to FX headwinds but maintains a healthy balance sheet with $488 million cash and a 5.6% dividend yield.
- With a 7% free cash flow yield and expected 3-5% growth, Vail shares are attractive for income investors, poised to reach $170-175.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.