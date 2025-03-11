StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) recently reported double-digit net income growth in the last quarter and a significant decrease in total debt. In addition, considering the company's ability to deliver positive cash flow and free cash flow, I would expect some interest from new
StealthGas: EPS Surprise, New Stock Repurchase Program, And Very Cheap
Summary
- StealthGas Inc. reported double-digit net income growth and significant debt reduction, indicating strong financial health and potential stock price appreciation.
- The company announced a new stock repurchase program, suggesting confidence in undervalued shares and potential for accelerated price dynamics.
- GASS has consistently delivered positive cash flow and free cash flow, with substantial upside potential according to financial models.
- Challenges include market supply changes, geopolitical tensions, and crude oil price volatility, but overall, GASS appears well-managed and undervalued.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GASS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.