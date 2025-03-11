As, hopefully, many of my followers have noticed it, I am a structural bull on BDCs. In my view, this asset class is exposed to secular tailwinds, which should help drive long-term value creation. For example, the slow and regulated banking space, the consistent growth of
The Moment Of Truth For BDC Dividend Investors Is Close
Summary
- As a structural BDC bull, I have to admit that the period of BDCs consistently surprising us on the upside has come to an end.
- Many lower quality BDCs have already cut their dividends to sync their cash flows with less favorable private credit lending environment.
- I would say that the moment of truth for high quality BDCs is also very close, where we will see how really durable their base dividends are.
- In this article, I discuss the BDC market environment, share a game plan how we could navigate the situation and provide some concrete picks, which I continue to hold in my actual BDC portfolio.
