Quipt Home Medical Could Turn A New Leaf Following Standstill With Activists
Summary
- Two activist hedge funds recently entered standstill agreements with Quipt Home Medical Corporation.
- While not for certain, these agreements, plus other factors, suggest that management and the activists are cooperating, with the company shifting focus from making new acquisitions, to maximizing shareholder value.
- Whether via sale of the company, or through an operational turnaround, QIPT stock could surge to prices between $4 and $4.75 per share.
- While execution risks remain, considering the potential upside (as much as 84%) if a turnaround or sale is successful, QIPT stock may be worthy of a speculative buy.
