I have not written anything related to West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) since May of 2024. Since then, the company has had a lumpy year. The underperformance against the index has been evident. In this article, I will try to
West Pharmaceutical: Remains A Strong Long-Term Prospect
Summary
- West Pharmaceutical Services has faced a challenging year, underperforming against the index, with declining volumes, margins, and returns, but remains a strong long-term investment.
- The company's high-value products segment, driven by GLP-1 medications and biologics, is expected to boost margins and returns significantly.
- Despite poor timing in share buybacks and management concerns, West's valuation suggests a potential 12.8% annual return, making it a buy.
- Key risks include management's strategic decisions and valuation, but the worst seems behind, with attractive prices for long-term growth.
