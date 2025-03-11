I rate Dollar General (NYSE:DG) a Buy due to its recession resistant business model and attractive valuation. While the stock has dropped 69%, and the board brought back the old CEO, I think DG will be successful in
Dollar General: A Discount Retailer Selling At Discount Prices
Summary
- I rate Dollar General a buy due to its deep discount and recessionary resistant business model.
- While the core consumer for DG is hurting in the macro environment, DG is supporting the customer through the cycle, leading to higher consumables sales and customer loyalty.
- With higher consumables sales and DG forced to invest in labor, and inflation remaining sticky, margin pressures will remain, but will not be permanent.
- Despite margin pressure and other headwinds, with the stock price down 69% from its $262 high, I believe DG is showing an attractive risk-adjusted investment.
