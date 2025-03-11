Kinetik Holdings: Approaching The Buy Zone After A Pullback

Ronald Ferrie
3.26K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • A pullback in Kinetik Holdings' stock has brought the company’s valuation back into the range of historical valuations for C-Corp midstream providers.
  • A significant portion of growth projects is already in service to start the year, giving reasonable assurance that the company's 15% growth targets can be met.
  • KNTK is pursuing an aggressive growth rate. The capital spending required to achieve this growth will cause the company to be slightly free cash flow negative in 2025.
  • I rate KNTK as a SOFT BUY, with the acknowledgement that macro uncertainty may weigh on the stock as the price approaches the 200-day moving average.
Pipelines in Oil Field in the San Joaquin Valley - Aerial Shot

halbergman

Thesis

Kinetik Holdings’ (NYSE:KNTK) stock has faced pressure since the beginning of the year, now down 23% since mid-January. This has allowed the stock to pull back from its lofty valuations. In January, I rated the stock a HOLD under the notion that a

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie
3.26K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KNTK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KNTK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KNTK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News