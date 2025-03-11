The health care distributor Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) looks bullish at this price. In this article, I will outline the bullish thesis for HSIC using my technical approach of price action, momentum, volume, and relative strength. Additionally, I will show the Health Care Select
Henry Schein Looks Bullish (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- HSIC shows bullish price action, momentum, volume, and relative strength, making it an attractive investment with a 2.6 reward-to-risk ratio.
- The stock is in an uptrend, trading above its 30-week EMA, and has bullish short-term and long-term momentum as indicated by the PPO.
- Institutional buying supports bullish volume trends, and HSIC has been outperforming the S&P 500 since December 2024.
- Despite recent earnings not meeting expectations, future earnings and revenue growth, along with sector strength, indicate potential for price targets of $82.63 and $92.68.
