Germany's Showdown On Historic Fiscal Stimulus Is Approaching

Mar. 11, 2025 3:50 AM ET, , ,
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.38K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • The CDU/CSU and SPD have until 25 March to get their fiscal stimulus package and the necessary amendments to the debt brake approved by parliament.
  • As the deadline approaches, stumbling blocks have begun to emerge.
  • The outline paper presented on Friday, suggests that there is still a long way to go to combine new fiscal stimulus with a real reform agenda.

The German Bundestag

Eminaldo

By Carsten Brzeski

At the end of a historic week for Germany, which started with the announcement of a €500bn investment fund, changes to the debt brake to allow for higher defence spending, and the removal of the balanced-budget restriction for state

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.38K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWG--
iShares MSCI Germany ETF
FGM--
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
DAX--
Global X DAX Germany ETF
FLGR--
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News