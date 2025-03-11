At the end of a historic week for Germany, which started with the announcement of a €500bn investment fund, changes to the debt brake to allow for higher defence spending, and the removal of the balanced-budget restriction for state
Germany's Showdown On Historic Fiscal Stimulus Is Approaching
Summary
- The CDU/CSU and SPD have until 25 March to get their fiscal stimulus package and the necessary amendments to the debt brake approved by parliament.
- As the deadline approaches, stumbling blocks have begun to emerge.
- The outline paper presented on Friday, suggests that there is still a long way to go to combine new fiscal stimulus with a real reform agenda.
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.