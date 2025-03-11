3i Group: Value Retailer Action Might Justify The High Valuation

(25min)

Summary

  • 3i Group largely consists of its major portfolio position: A 57.9% ownership stake in European value-retail chain Action.
  • Mr. Market seems to value 3i's Action stake at close to £31 billion.
  • Action's impressive financial performance and growth trajectory in Europe leads me to believe that it can justify the high expectations.
  • Further financial analysis leaves me to assume that Action is trading around 26.5-30x FY2025 Free Cash Flow.
  • I rate 3i Group a buy, despite some question marks, like limited financial reporting and the future of the Action stake in 3i's portfolio.

Action Low-Cost-Shop in Rives d"Arcins Handelszentrum

Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Today, I want to write about a rather undercovered private equity firm based in the UK: 3i Group plc (OTCPK:TGOPF, OTCPK:TGOPY). I will call them "3i" throughout this article.

3i is a

Tax consultant and individual investor from Germany, Europe with academic background in Business Administration (B.A.) and Finance & Accounting (M.Sc.).I try to focus on high-quality companies that preferably have high Returns on Capital, high Cash Conversion/Generation, strong Balance Sheets, can outperform the broader market due to competitive advantages and have a long runway for growth.

