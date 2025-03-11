Acomo (OTCPK:ACNFF) is a Dutch small-cap company whose stocks are primarily listed on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam. It is a holding company that manages a collection of businesses engaged in the global
Acomo Seeks Solid Results, Priced Again For A 6% Dividend Yield
Summary
- Acomo, a Dutch small-cap, saw strong performance in 2024 with net profit reaching €45.1 million and a proposed full-year dividend of €1.25 per share.
- Share price surged 9.95% post-earnings release and the stock is offering now again a 6% dividend yield.
- Acquisition of Delinuts Nordics added €11 million to revenue, and a court ruling in July 2024 saved Acomo €55 million in claims.
- The stock is priced for a 10% return with a P/E ratio = 13.7.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACNFF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.