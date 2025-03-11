TKO Group: S&P 500 Inclusion, Q4, Dividend, Boxing, And Other Ongoing Catalysts

John Bowman
4.25K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • TKO Group Holdings is a promising investment with catalysts like S&P 500 inclusion, a new dividend, and expansion into boxing and WWE talent pipeline.
  • Despite recent stock volatility and a market-wide downturn, TKO's record 2024 financial performance and strategic growth initiatives suggest long-term potential.
  • The stock remains a buy, but investors should be cautious due to its high valuation and inherent risks, recommending a 1-3% portfolio allocation.
  • Position sizing is crucial; TKO's growth prospects are strong, but it's more volatile and risky compared to safer, lower-valued stocks.
  • This article also covers the expansion of WWE's talent monopoly and new ventures into TV.

WWE World Wrestling Entertainment American professional fake wrestling promotion company headquarters in Stamford Connecticut.

Yuriy T

Introduction

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) is a sports and entertainment conglomerate and subsidiary of Endeavor (EDR), focusing on combat sports. TKO consists of two segments, World Wrestling Entertainment ("WWE") and Ultimate Fighting Championship ("UFC").

I first

This article was written by

John Bowman
4.25K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TKO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TKO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TKO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TKO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News