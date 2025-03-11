TKO Group: S&P 500 Inclusion, Q4, Dividend, Boxing, And Other Ongoing Catalysts
Summary
- TKO Group Holdings is a promising investment with catalysts like S&P 500 inclusion, a new dividend, and expansion into boxing and WWE talent pipeline.
- Despite recent stock volatility and a market-wide downturn, TKO's record 2024 financial performance and strategic growth initiatives suggest long-term potential.
- The stock remains a buy, but investors should be cautious due to its high valuation and inherent risks, recommending a 1-3% portfolio allocation.
- Position sizing is crucial; TKO's growth prospects are strong, but it's more volatile and risky compared to safer, lower-valued stocks.
- This article also covers the expansion of WWE's talent monopoly and new ventures into TV.
