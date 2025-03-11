We are upgrading JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to Buy from our previous Sell rating based on the strong 4Q24 results. The strong operating and financial metrics indicate that JD remains a key beneficiary of the government’s
JD.com: Upgrading To Buy On Government Subsidy Tailwinds Driving Growth
Summary
- We are upgrading JD.com stock to Buy from Sell due to strong 4Q24 results and government consumption subsidies boosting revenue growth, especially in electronics and home appliances.
- Valuing JD at $56/share based on 8x forward EV/EBITDA multiple, reflecting its above-industry revenue growth and favorable macro policy support.
- Government subsidies are expected to continue, benefiting JD's large-ticket items; Xiaomi also seen as a potential beneficiary in non-smartphone segments.
- Risks include potential economic weakness impacting consumption and higher costs from JD's on-demand services expansion, but the subsidy-driven narrative remains strong for 2025.
