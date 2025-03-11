For decades, the U.S. dollar’s dominance has rested on two pillars: America’s deep capital markets and its global security alliances. Today, both are under strain. Shifting U.S. foreign policy, rising geopolitical uncertainty, and an overextended stock market
Why The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Some Of Its Luster
Summary
- The U.S. dollar’s dominance is slipping amid a highly concentrated stock market and shifting global alliances.
- While no single currency is poised to replace the dollar, we believe investors should consider diversifying their currency exposure.
- We think the Japanese yen offers potential safe-haven benefits.
