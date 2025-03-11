Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is one of the largest and oldest oil companies in the world. Needless to say, the company operates across the globe, extracting oil onshore, but specializing primarily in offshore extraction. This time, I want to focus on Shell's LNG business and
Shell: LNG As An Intermediate Step To Clean Energy
Summary
- Shell's LNG business is crucial for reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to sustainable energy, with significant demand growth expected in China and India.
- Despite a 17% YoY drop in 2024 income, the Company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.69x and strong cash flow indicate an attractive valuation.
- SHEL's manageable debt levels and increased dividend payments highlight financial stability, despite geopolitical risks and potential economic slowdowns in China and India.
- Shell's role in the growing LNG market, combined with low valuation ratios, presents a compelling buy opportunity amidst global energy transitions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.