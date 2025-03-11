Affirm: Still Expensive After The Great Correction & Raised Guidance
Summary
- AFRM has had a painfully deep pullback, as the uncertain macroeconomic environment and the intensified tariff war potentially trigger higher for longer interest rates.
- This is despite the robust FQ2'25 performance metrics and raised FY2025 guidance, along with the growing adoption for its BNPL offerings.
- The same has been observed in the healthy loan portfolios, still decent delinquency rates, and consistent charge off rates during the turbulent past few years.
- Despite so, it is undeniable that AFRM remains expensive compared to its historical trends and its fintech peers, with it offering a minimal margin of safety.
- We shall further discuss why we are reiterating our Hold rating here.
