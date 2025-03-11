FS KKR Capital: The Discount Is Not Enough, And Dividend Cut Likely
Summary
- Before FSK circulated its Q4 report, I issued a bearish piece, realizing my 27% returns and suggesting investors to avoid the investment.
- Since then the share price has increased by 5%, but the underlying fundamentals have become worse. Plus, Q4 was a miss.
- In this article I explain in more details why I still recommend investors to think twice before deploying capital in FSK stock.
- In my humble opinion, the dividend cut is likely to take place at the end of 2025 even though it should have happened now.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.