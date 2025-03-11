Kaltura: No Recovery In Sight Just Yet
Summary
- Kaltura (KLTR) has struggled post-IPO, with stock down over 83% since 2021, and currently trading at $1.96 per share.
- KLTR's fundamentals are weak, with low single-digit revenue growth and double-digit net loss margins, despite improved operating cash flow and liquidity.
- The company's focus on AI capabilities and existing customer base shows potential, but the impact remains uncertain, leading to a neutral rating.
- My FY 2025 target price of $1.99 per share suggests sideways price action, indicating an unattractive risk-reward profile for KLTR.
