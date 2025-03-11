Quantum Computing: Perhaps Too Early For This Speculative Investment

Akim Guerreiro
211 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Quantum Computing Inc. is a speculative investment in the emerging quantum computing sector, with high potential but unproven fundamentals and significant cash burn.
  • QCi focuses on innovating and patenting quantum computing software and hardware, including the QCi Foundry and QCi Machines, with promising but nascent revenue streams.
  • Despite a strong balance sheet, QCi's high P/S ratio and minimal revenue make it a risky investment compared to more established competitors like IonQ.
  • Hold rating recommended; consider small exposure in a diversified portfolio due to potential rapid technological advancements and upside surprises in sales.

Abstract information structure wave background

koto_feja

Investment Thesis

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT), also known as QCi, is an exciting business within the most innovative segment of the technology sector, but its stock remains at this stage highly speculative. Quantum computing is a rapidly emerging technology that solves

This article was written by

Akim Guerreiro
211 Followers
I am always on the lookout for strongly undervalued stocks, in the dirt and under the rocks. Following me will allow you to read about little known, forgotten and underrated stocks, in any geography and sector.My name is Akim and I am a professional portfolio manager for investment funds.I live in beautiful Luxembourg and graduated from a business major, having studied in France, in the U.S. and in Russia.My articles are completely independent. I am since early 2022 a Popular Investor on the brokerage platform eToro under the username @Etcaetera where my publicly available portfolio is displayed, showcasing my investment opinions and decisions. I usually like to cover stocks that I hold at the time of writing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QUBT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QUBT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QUBT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News