The average annual total returns for Davis International Fund's Class A shares for periods ending December 31, 2024, including a maximum 4.75% sales charge, are: 1 year, 15.80%; 5 years, 0.62%; and 10 years, 3.51%. The performance presented represents past performance and is not a guarantee of future results. Total
Davis International Fund 2025 Annual Review
Summary
- Davis International Fund posted a return of +21.58% in 2024, substantially outperforming its MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) ex-US benchmark.
- We believe China may be starting to emerge from its long economic slump following the government’s more aggressive stimulus measures in late 2024.
- As we position the portfolio for the emergence of AI, we find opportunity among established market leaders with proven business models that are either using AI to improve a large existing platform or are key semiconductor players helping to build out the AI ecosystem.
- While high market valuations remain a key investment risk, our portfolio has been built to emphasize durability and resilience.
About: • An independent, employee-owned investment management firm founded in 1969. • A time-tested investment discipline offered to clients through ETFs, mutual funds, variable annuities, separately managed accounts, and offshore funds. • Founded more than 50 years ago, our mission has been to serve our shareholders with high integrity. How We Seek to Compound Long-Term Wealth • We employ a patient, long-term investment approach. • We seek to beat the index, not mirror it. True active management, high-conviction and benchmark-agnostic. • We believe stocks represent ownership interests in businesses and therefore we rigorously research company fundamentals. • We are highly sensitive to valuation, as price can be critical in generating attractive long-term investment results.
