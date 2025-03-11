Having hit a peak of $240 in
Advance Auto Parts: Ready For A Major Turnaround
Summary
- Advance Auto Parts may be down 85% from its peak, but it's beginning to show plenty of promise, with investors no where close to pricing in the potential upside.
- Despite disappointing Q4 results, including a significant EPS crash and margin contraction, the company's restructuring efforts and future guidance offer plenty of optimism.
- The sale of Worldpac for $1.45 billion will also help to drastically reduce debt, while ahead-of-schedule store closures are expected to boost EPS and financial stability going into H2.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.