Hesai Group (HSAI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2025 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Yuanting Shi - Investor Relations

David Li - Co-Founder & CEO

Andrew Fan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Hsiao - Morgan Stanley

Tina Hou - Goldman Sachs

Jessie Lo - BofA Securities

Zhang Yu - Huatai Securities

Sia Huang - SPDBI

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Hesai Group's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to our first speaker today, Yuanting Shi, the Company's Head of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Yuanting Shi

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining Hesai Group's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call. Our earnings release is now available on our IR website at investor.hesaitech.com, as well as via Newswire services.

Today you will hear from our CEO, Dr. David Li, who will provide an overview of our recent updates. Next, our CFO, Mr. Andrew Fan, will address our financial results before we open the call for questions.

Before we continue, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statement in our earnings press release, which applies to this call as we'll make forward-looking statements. Please also note that the Company will discuss non-GAAP measures today, which are more thoroughly explained and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release and SEC filings.

With that, I'm pleased to turn over the call to our CEO, Dr. David Li. David, please go ahead.

David Li

Thank you, Yuanting, and thank you, everyone, for joining our call today. Let’s start with a look back at the exciting journey we have throughout 2024. 2024 was a transformational and a breakout year for