Air Products And Chemicals: New Management Team Is Derisking The Company's Project Pipeline, Buy Confirmed

Mare Evidence Lab
5.67K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Exiting several projects and focusing on core gas projects will reduce spending, improve backlog perceptions, and potentially boost APD's stock multiple.
  • The company communicated the new CEO change.
  • Guidance unchanged despite a soft Q2 outlook. Valuation remains at a discount vs peers. Our buy is confirmed.

Air Products truck

Bjoern Wylezich

Following the Q1 2025 earnings release and key management & project changes, we are back to comment on Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD). In our assessment, we reported two ongoing negative debates: 1) business performance

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab
5.67K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News