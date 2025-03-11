Doubleview Gold: I Don't Understand Their Scandium Excitement

Tim Worstall
4.85K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Doubleview Gold's copper porphyry deposit shows promise with substantial drilling results, but its economic viability depends on the deposit's size, which remains uncertain.
  • The recent share price rise is due to significant drilling results, but the project's future hinges on proving the deposit's large-scale economic potential.
  • I have reservations about Doubleview's focus on scandium, given my expertise in the element, making me skeptical about their overall claims.
  • Investing in Doubleview is a high-risk bet on the deposit's size; I prefer to avoid projects with any red flags at this early stage.
Gold ingots and coins close up

Anthony Bradshaw

Copper porphyry is great stuff

Doubleview Gold (OTCQB:DBLVF) has a claim on what they say is a good sized copper porphyry deposit. Which is great, undoubtedly. Such deposits need to be of large size to be economic but that's also where the

This article was written by

Tim Worstall
4.85K Followers
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DBLVF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DBLVF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBLVF
--
DBG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News