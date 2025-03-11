Timothy Smith serves as the President at Houston-based Petro Lucrum, Inc., representing a generational Single Family Office (SFO). The SFO manages a diverse investment portfolio spanning various asset classes, with a historical focus on energy and technology investments. Active direct investor with a generational diversification plan through alternative investments. With over 19 years of experience, Mr. Smith has cultivated a career as an investor, entrepreneur, and family office executive. He embarked on his professional journey in the natural resource sector, specializing in precious metals, rare earth minerals, oilsands, and the early development of unconventional assets during the commodity super cycle. Currently, Mr. Smith actively engages in the energy transition discourse and has played a pivotal role in incorporating digital oilfield and civil infrastructure applications, including cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning into portfolio ventures and strategies. As Chairman of Allocator Exclusive, a think tank initiative established in 2021, Timothy Smith plays a key role in fostering a virtual network exclusively tailored to over 210 allocators. This network comprises distinguished professionals including family offices, endowments, foundations, pensions, government treasuries, and sovereign wealth funds representing AUM over $200 Billion. Timothy is a sought-after figure in global Energy, Family Office, and Financial Conferences, where he frequently serves as Chairman, Keynote Speaker, or Panelist. Beyond his professional commitments, Mr. Smith dedicates his time to various community and volunteer efforts.