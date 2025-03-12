Dividends Are My Secret Weapon - Here's Why I Don't Buy ETFs

Mar. 12, 2025 7:30 AM ET10 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(14min)

Summary

  • Beating the market is tough — most mutual funds fail, and stock picking is a minefield. But I believe wide-moat, dividend-growing companies offer the best shot at long-term outperformance.
  • These stocks combine financial strength, compounding potential, and resilience during downturns. They're built to last, providing steady income and lower volatility.
  • While ETFs are great for many, I prefer the work of finding durable businesses with disciplined capital allocation. In today’s market, dividend growth stocks are poised to shine.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

A woman sitting in a hammock overlooking Emerald Lake.

Jordan Siemens

Introduction

I don't invest in ETFs.

While I believe ETFs — exchange-traded funds — are fantastic tools for efficiently investing money, I prefer to do the work myself.

Not only do I enjoy spending time researching individual

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
41.1K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHR, CME, DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News