Last week I wrote an article argued we may have arrived at a tactical buying point for the NASDAQ. Today, I'm extending that to the broader U.S. stock market exemplified by the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Despite Trump Trade Risks, VTI Presents A Tactical Play
Summary
- I believe the U.S. stock market, particularly the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), presents a short-term buying opportunity due to favorable seasonality and recent market conditions.
- Despite geopolitical concerns and tariff issues, ETF inflows remain strong, with $111B in February and $200B in early March, indicating investor confidence.
- Elevated volatility and hedging activities suggest a potential for market stabilization, making VTI a reasonable medium-term play if volatility recedes.
- Long-term, I prefer international exposure over U.S. equities due to valuation concerns, but VTI remains a solid, diversified option for U.S. equity exposure.
- In the short and medium term I do prefer to be nimble and get out on a small loss, especially if volatility is not moderating.
