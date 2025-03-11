Amazon: This Is The Dip You Probably Waited For

Summary

  • Amazon.com, Inc.'s recent stock price correction offers a great buying opportunity due to strong business expansion prospects and improved valuation.
  • Amazon's consolidated sales grew 10% YOY, with significant margin improvements across segments, leading to a 60% YOY surge in EBIT and 86% rise in EPS.
  • AWS's heavy CapEx in AI infrastructure is expected to drive future monetization, with analysts projecting significant EBITDA growth and easing supply constraints in 2H 2025.
  • Despite short-term margin pressures, Amazon's strong market position and projected EPS growth justify a premium valuation, making it a compelling buy for long-term investors.
  • I get a fair equity value of ~$2.99 trillion for AMZN stock. That's ~45.14% above its today's market cap, giving “GARP hunters” a nicely discounted opportunity.
Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

Since the time I upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock back to “Buy” in January last year, I constantly hear/read some people saying that “the business is great, but the stock's

