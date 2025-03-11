The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell -2.1 pts to 100.7 in February, below expectations of a smaller but similar decline to 101.0. The index is now down -4.4 pts from its post-election peak of 105.1. The decline in optimism has been
February NFIB Small Business Optimism: Tariff Policy Increases Uncertainty For Smaller Firms
Summary
- The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell to 100.7 in February, with rising uncertainty due to volatile trade policies impacting small businesses.
- Hard data remains negative, with minor improvements in earnings and sales, but rising costs and tariffs are increasing inflation concerns.
- Trade uncertainty is reducing small businesses' demand for labor and investment in staff, while credit conditions have slightly improved.
- Small-cap stocks are oversold, and the outlook remains dim unless tariffs are removed or extreme overselling occurs, suggesting a cautious investment approach.
