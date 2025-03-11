Today, we will look at The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), and understand why currently I rate it as a HOLD, and I am waiting for the earnings hype to cool down, before I possibly start buying. To
The Hershey Company: Fairly Valued, But Cocoa Prices Are Rising
Summary
- I rate The Hershey Company stock as a HOLD, waiting for the earnings hype to cool down before potentially buying.
- I expect cocoa prices to keep rising due to climate change, negatively impacting Hershey's profit margins and net income.
- Despite strong historical financial growth and dividend performance, the company's future growth may slow, making the current valuation fair but without a margin of safety.
- Intrinsic value calculations suggest a fair valuation close to the current price, with a potential buy price at $169.52 for a 10% margin of safety.
