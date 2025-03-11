Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Zack Armen - Head of Investor Relations, Corporate Development

Garo Armen - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Christine Klaskin - Vice President, Finance and Principal Financial and Accounting Officer

Steven O'Day - Chief Medical Officer

Robin Taylor - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Emily Bodnar - H.C. Wainwright

Mayank Mamtani - B. Riley Securities

Operator

I will now turn the call over to Zack Armen, Head of Investor Relations.

Zack Armen

Thank you, Regina. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Agenus' fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results and corporate update call. Earlier today, we issued a press release detailing our financial results and key corporate developments. A copy of the press release is available on our website at www.investors.agenusbio.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Please refer to our SEC filings for further detail.

Joining me today are Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO; Steven O'Day, Chief Medical Officer; Robin Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer; Christine Klaskin, VP, Finance and Principal Financial and Accounting Officer.

Now I'll turn the call over to Garo.

Garo Armen

A very good morning once again from a delightful day in Lexington, Massachusetts. Thank you very much for joining us. First, let me start by saying we are, as a company, pleased to report that we delivered on our commitment to significantly reduce the Agenus' operational burn.