Honeywell International Inc. (HON) J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference March 11, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Welcome everyone to the 2025 JPMorgan Industrials Conference. My name is Steve Tusa. I cover the electrical equipment and multi-industry companies here. We're very happy to kick it off this morning with Honeywell and the Head of Aerospace, Jim Currier. We're going to do a few questions and then Q&A at the end. So don't be afraid to raise your hand. Jim, thanks for being with us today.

No, thanks for sharing the opportunity.

Aerospace probably one of the less controversial end markets right now, although Delta didn't sound too great last night. So maybe you could start with State of the Union, what you're working on these days? Obviously, you guys have the separation coming up, but more kind of a fundamental State of the Union, any kind of updates you wanted to give on the separation start?

Yes, absolutely. I think from Honeywell Aerospace perspective, a couple of things I would say is, the way we're positioned in the market today, I see a lot of tailwinds for us going forward. We have a very strong industrial installed base. We're coming off of and entering another period of rapid OEM production growth as well going forward.

I love the positioning that we have in our defense and space business, new products on certain platforms that are growing as well. So, that setup works out very well. I think as you know as well, we closed out on two acquisitions last year, which set us up very nice with Case and Civitanavi in the growth area force in the