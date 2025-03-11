Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference March 11, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Polen - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Chris DelOrefice - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

[Call Starts Abruptly] Everyone for joining us today. We are so pleased to have with us again this year the team from Becton, Dickinson, Tom Polen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chris DelOrefice, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. So, the, the topic I think since the quarter has been has been around the separation and as I'm sure you've spent a ton of time explaining that and laying it out as I think you did pretty clearly in the materials and the presentation around the announcement.

But maybe just stepping back for a sec and taking a look at, A. this is a bit of a shift from the long-term strategic plan that you talked about for several years now driving margins and optimization and performance. Maybe talk a little bit about why - what was the impetus for the change? And what folks can expect from sort of New BD with the Medtech focus going forward?

Tom Polen

Yeah, thanks and it's great to be here. Thanks for having me.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure.

Tom Polen

So I’d say our announcements actually a very much a continuation of our strategy right? Over the last many years, we've been focused on building a growth-oriented Medtech company. And we've been doing exactly that. And if you look at capital allocation, whether or not it was CareFusion, Bard or potentially every other tuck-in that we did it was driving a growth-oriented Medtech business. So we can talk about that.

If you actually look at the Medtech side of BD, it's been