LNG Shipping Stocks: Driven By Spot Rates Or Geopolitics?

Tomas Novotny
391 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The UP World LNG Shipping Index gained 1.12% despite low spot rates, while the S&P 500 declined by 3.1%, highlighting the sector's resilience.
  • Geopolitical uncertainties, particularly U.S. energy policies and interest in Nord Stream 2, significantly impacted LNG shipping stocks, overshadowing low spot rates.
  • Awilco LNG and Cool Company reported quarterly results reflecting low rates, while Golar LNG saw a 14.7% drop without clear reasons.
  • The long-term outlook for LNG remains positive, driven by expected demand growth, potential new contracts, and situational or management-driven actions.
House of cards illustrating world conflict over Ukraine

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

The UP World LNG Shipping Index ('UPI') gained 1.12% over the past week, while the S&P 500 declined by 3.1%. Despite persistently low spot rates, geopolitical developments—such as the U.S. administration's unclear energy policies and potential interest in Nord Stream 2—have significantly impacted LNG shipping stocks. Quarterly

This article was written by

Tomas Novotny
391 Followers
6/2022 - now: Member of Society of Technical Analysts in UK 9/2016 - now: UP forum s.r.o. 3/2016 - now: LNG shipping investor 7/2009 - now: Private investor at Warsaw Stock Exchange 11/2006 - now: Board Member of Czech National Association of Technical Analysis 2/2011-6/2016: Board Member at Financial Progress Group a.s. 1/2003-4/2013: Head of Sales and Marketing, Theatre Na zábradlí, Prague 2004-2010: Master degree of Arts Management at Academy of Performing Arts, Prague

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FLNG, NFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NG1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NG1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNG
--
NG1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News