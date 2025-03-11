Recession Fears Soar, But Smart Investors Are Buying Dividend Blue-Chip Bargains

Summary

  • On Monday, recession fears sent stocks down as much as 3.7%, wiping out trillions in market cap. The 9% market peak decline represented a $6 trillion sell-off.
  • Sentiment has crashed, and by some measure, bearishness is now at record highs, worse than even the darkest days of the Great Recession, when stocks fell 58%.
  • The current market fear is overblown. Economic data shows resilience, and blue-chip bargains like Realty Income offer excellent buying opportunities precisely because bearish sentiment is overblown.
  • While the S&P remains overvalued, plenty of individual companies are down as much as close to 30% (such as Nvidia) or even 50% or more (Tesla).
  • Smart money is buying right now, knowing the bottom could arrive anytime.
Buy now button on the keyboard

ferlistockphoto

Be Greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy." Warren Buffett

These are wise words, but easier said than actually practiced, at least for most investors.

Stocks are only down 7.6%, about half the historical average peak decline

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, BAM, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

