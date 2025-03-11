Victoria's Secret: Lacing Up Profits With A Turnaround That's Shaping Up Nicely

Summary

  • Victoria's Secret shows signs of recovery with revenue growth, improved profitability, and a leaner cost structure, making shares attractive after a 60% drop YTD.
  • Strong holiday sales, international expansion, and disciplined operations highlight the company's ability to navigate a challenging retail landscape and set a solid foundation for 2025.
  • Risks include the need to resonate with Gen Z through the PINK brand and potential macroeconomic headwinds, but strategic focus on brand relevance and cost synergies is promising.
  • Valuation is attractive at 7.3x earnings with a robust share buyback program, making Victoria's Secret a 'strong buy' with significant upside potential.
Introduction

As 2024 came to a close for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO), the company has shown over the last two quarters that it’s reached an inflection point where revenue growth is returning and profitability is looking like it can meaningfully

I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

