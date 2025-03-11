The S&P 500 (SPY) is down a little less than 10% from its all-time highs as of my writing this. A decent chunk of the retail investor pool is treating this pullback as if it's the buy of a lifetime. However, the more
Why You Shouldn't Automatically Buy The Dip
Summary
- The S&P 500 is down nearly 10% off all-time highs. Are stocks cheap now?
- While the recent pullback is helpful for draining away some of the worst excesses in the market, stocks are still significantly more expensive than their historical averages.
- Reining in budget deficits now may lead to economic shocks but could be savvy timing with two years to midterms.
- Some perspective on current valuations and on financial market shenanigans.
